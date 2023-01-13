Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday and Thursday
More than two hundred calls for service were handed by Chillicothe Police Officers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday, Officers responded to 106 calls, including:
5:14 pm, Call of disturbance on Jennifer Lane…..Officers to the scene and took a local resident into custody for peace disturbance.
9:17 pm, Subject called the police department to report a missing person. During the investigation, the missing person walk into the lobby and identified themselves.
Thursday, there were 110 calls for service. They include:
8:15 am, Officers responded to the 200 block of W Business 36 Highway for a report of property damage. Officers photographed the damage….. the investigation is ongoing.
10:32 am, Officers recovered an air rifle that was located in the 200 block of Bus. 36. The property was collected and was taken to the Police Department for safe keeping.
2:02 pm, Officer spoke to a subject over the phone in reference to a Fraud/Scam….Officer gathered the suspected crime occurred in a different jurisdiction.
3:14 pm, Officers were notified of a careless and imprudent driver near Calhoun St. and Polk St. Officers were able to witness the driving behavior, stop the vehicle and arrested a 40-year-old male. The subject was cited at the police department and released.
9:18 pm, Officers responded to a business located at the 200 block of Bus. 36 in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, Officers arrested an adult male who had several arrest warrants. The subject was processed and take to Caldwell County Jail.