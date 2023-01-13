IRS Tax Filing & Free File Program

The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2022 Tax returns on January 23rd. The IRS expected more than 168 million individual tax returns will be filed this year. And the deadline for filing is April 18th, due to the calendar. April 15th is a Saturday, which would normally move the deadline to the following Monday. April 17th is Emancipation Day and a holiday in Washington DC. That puts the tax filing deadline on Tuesday, April 18th.

The IRS also encourages people to carefully review their tax situation to make sure they don’t overlook important tax credits they may be eligible for, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Electronic filing is recommended and using Direct Deposit for any refunds will speed up the refund process.

Free File Users will find the Free File pages at IRS.gov will open today. Free File allows taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 to file their taxes electronically for free using brand-name software provided by commercial tax filing companies.

