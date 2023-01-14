MoDOT Roadwork For January 16-20
Bridge projects, pothole patching, and other roadwork are planned by MoDOT for the area counties.
Carroll County
Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.
Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Second St. in Tina to County Road 160, All Week, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
Daviess County
Route P – Pothole patching from Route K to Route YY, Tues & Wed
Grundy County
US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through February. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.
Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023.
Linn County
Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023.
Route M – Culvert replacement from Ivan Road to Indy Road, Tuesday
Livingston County
Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.
Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023.
Sullivan County
Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023.