Troopers Report One Arrest & One Crash In The Area Counties

A crash in Sullivan County and an arrest in Grundy County are in the Highway Patrol report

An 82-year-old Harris man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County early Saturday morning. 82-year-old Tyrone C Hullinger of Harris was arrested at about 1:10 am for alleged DWI and no driver’s license. He was processed and released.

A single-vehicle crash in Grundy County Friday afternoon left a 15-year-old Trenton boy with minor injuries. State Troopers report the vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old boy from Trenton. The vehicle was eastbound on NE 20th Street, north of Trenton and the vehicle began to skid, the driver overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, struck the ditch and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. The driver was not injured. The 15-year-old passenger was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.

