First Of Two Budget Hearings For County Budget Is Thursday

The first of two Livingston County Budget Hearings will be held this week. The Livingston County Commissioners are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 am for continued work on the Livingston County Budget.

Thursday at 10:00 am, Budget Officer Sherry Parks will hold the first of two Budget hearings, covering each of the funds for the county.

Following the first budget hearing the budget will be available for review by the public in the County Clerk’s Office.

The Second and final budget hearing, which may include updates, will be held Tuesday, January 31st at 9:30 am in the Commission room of the courthouse.

Other items on the agendas for the Livingston County Commissioners for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

The County Commission meetings and the budget hearings are open to the public.

