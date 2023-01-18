Chillicothe Police For Tuesday

Ninety-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

9:14 am, officers took a report of a dog bite in the area of Webster and Dickinson. Investigation continuing into owner of dog.

10:56 am, officers responded to a minor two vehicle crash in the 400 block of S. Washington Street. No injuries.

11:55 am, officers took a report of theft of their vehicles catalytic converter while parked on lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36. Investigation continuing.

6:49 pm, Officers were requested to check the well-being at a home in the 300 block of 11th Street. Officers could not make entry and asked the landlord to assist. When they made entry, the resident was found to be deceased. Livingston County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

