An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes.

Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County. She has been in the Missouri Department of Corrections since February 10th of 2022.

