Tina Man Died In Crash Near Coloma

A Tina man died in a crash Friday morning in Carroll County. State Troopers report 76-year-old Merl E O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 9:30 am. According to the report, at about 9:00 am O’Neal was southbound on County Road 217, southwest of Coloma. He suffered a medical condition, his pick-up exited onto County Road 166, went off the left side of the road, the pick-up went airborne and crossed County Road 217, where the truck come to rest. O’Neal was not wearing a safety belt.

