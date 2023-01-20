Livingston County Commission Agendas

The Livingston County Commission will consider life insurance and consider equipment bids in their meetings January 24th at 9:30 am and the 26th at 9:00 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday at 10:30 is a meeting about life insurance.

At 11:00 they will meet with Green Hills Regional Planning for an annual report

Thursday at 9:00 the commission opens bids for the sheriff’s vehicle equipment.

The commissioners will also handle county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

