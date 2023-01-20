Trenton City Council Meets Monday

Two ordinances and an appointment on the Trenton Council agenda. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

The meeting will start with an appointment to the First Ward Council seat and the swearing-in of the new representative.

Ordinances on the agenda include a grant from the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission and a maintenance agreement with MoDOT for lighting maintenance on Highway 6 in Trenton.

New business includes a discussion about the Convention and Visitors Bureau, an update on a new attorney, and discussion and approval of access consent for the USDA Grain Storage site.

