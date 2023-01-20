New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions

January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000

Added January 12:

41-year-old Victoria Renee Libeer of Brookfield, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions. Bond set at $25,000.

21-year-old Stephen J. Johnson of Braymer, wanted on Livingston County warrant for alleged Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing-Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to Any PersonHe is held with no bond allowed.

January 18

30-year-old Kegan S. Swartz was arrested by Jackson County authorities on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on Fail to Register as a Sex Offender-2nd offense. He will be extradited.

Added January 20:

33-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez of Kansas City wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $5,000. Sheriff Cox says Jimenez is aware of this warrant and hiding in Chillicothe.

33-year-old Stephanie Rae Standley of Chillicothe wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Obey Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $10,000.

28-year-old Heather Louise Woods of Chillicothe wanted on Livingston County warrant for alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk-1st degree-1st offense-No Sexual Contact. Bond set at $20,000

