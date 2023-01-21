CHS Girls Wrestling Results At MEC Meet
MEC Girls 2023 Results for Chillicothe
120
Yoo Jung Lee (15-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Round 2 – Yoo Lee (Chillicothe) 15-1 won by fall over Mylee Pfleiderer (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 14-19 (Fall 1:26)
- Round 3 – Yoo Lee (Chillicothe) 15-1 won by fall over Jenna Gray (Cameron) 8-8 (Fall 1:31)
135
Tori Stoner (10-7) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
- 1st Place Match – Tori Stoner (Chillicothe) 10-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 – Keonnia Morgan (Chillicothe) 15-5 won by fall over Tamara Smith (Cameron) 18-24 (Fall 4:00)
- Round 3 – Joslynne Gromowski (Benton) 15-11 won by decision over Keonnia Morgan (Chillicothe) 15-5 (Dec 4-2)