Livingston County Sheriff Incident And Arrest Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests for January includes:

Incident Reports:

January 18 deputies responded to Wheeling for a fire at vacant apartments near the fire station. An incident report was completed and turned over to Missouri Fire Marshal.

January 18 about 10:11 a.m. LCSO responded to the 200 block of N. Sherman in Wheeling for an unattended death investigation. The preliminary information suggests the elderly woman passed due to natural causes.

Other Arrests:

January 5. Deputies arrested 29-year-old Kayla Linn Jones of Trenton on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was taken to the Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond.

January 12 deputies served an arrest warrant on 26-year-old Dillon Lee Potter of Chillicothe, for alleged Probation Violation on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Potter held at the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond.

January 12 a deputy stopped a vehicle for excessive speed. The stop resulted in the arrest of 53-year-old Lori Ann Redell of Utica for alleged Driving While Suspended-1st offense and excessive speed. Redell was processed and released.

January 14 a traffic stop in the area of Third and Cherry Streets in Chillicothe resulted in the arrest of 47-year-old Sarah N. Moore of Princeton, for alleged Driving While Suspended/Revoked-2nd offense. She was processed and released.

January 17 a deputy was assigned traffic safety enforcement overtime grant project and stopped a speeding vehicle on U.S. 36. The stop resulted in the arrest of the driver, 30-year-old Joshua C. Uthe of Winfield for alleged No Valid Driver’s License. They also arrested 28-year-old Cheyenne Kay Walton of Winfield for alleged felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both were processed and released.

Additional Information:

A parked LCSO vehicle, a 2022 Durango, was damaged by a hit/run driver. Estimates were obtained and were in the range of $3,000 in damage. Chillicothe PD investigated the incident.

