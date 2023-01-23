Lady Hornets Basketball Cruises To 71-27 Win Over Cameron

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team got out to a 25-5 lead over Cameron on Monday night and never looked back. The Lady Hornets went on to win the game in dominant fashion, 71-27.

Eight different Lady Hornets got in the scoring column during the win. Jolie Bonderer led the way with 16 points, Jessica Reeter had 15, and Liz Oliver added 14.

Chillicothe improves their win streak to six games and their record to 13-3 on the year. They are back in action on Thursday at 5:30 pm against Lawson in their second game in the 2023 Cameron Shootout.

