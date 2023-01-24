Chillicothe Police Reports For Saturday – Monday

The weekend police report for Chillicothe includes 101 calls for service.

Saturday

12:12 pm, Officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd St. in reference to harassment….A suspect was identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday

1:52 pm, Officers conducted a traffic stop located in the 300 block S. Washington St. Officers arrested the driver for driving while suspended. The driver was cited and released.

Chillicothe Police responded to 75 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:

01:01 PM Officers investigated a call of harassment in the 300 block of 3rd Street. A suspect had been identified and the matter is under investigation.

02:20 PM Officers took a report of property damage at the Airport. Officers have begun to investigate the crime finding that thousands of dollars’ worth of damage was done to the grounds near the runway from a vehicle driving on the soft ground and on the runway, along with trash and litter being left on the runway. The Chillicothe Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in solving this case. If you have any information about this case please contact Sgt. Dysart at the Chillicothe Police department at (660) 646-2121.

8:06 PM officers conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest. He was transported to CCDC for his active warrant with additional charges of resisting arrest pending.

10:29 PM Officers took a report of property damage from the 400 block of Wise Street. A suspect was identified and is already in custody on unrelated charges.