Managed Turkey Hunt Applications

The application period for Missouri’s 2023 spring turkey managed-hunts opens February 1st. During February, Missouri turkey hunters can apply through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-spring-managed-hunts.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 1st and 2nd with the regular spring turkey season from April 17th through May 7th.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet.