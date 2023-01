A report of a structure fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to apartment 1 at 420 Clay Street. The call came in Thursday at about 10:05 pm and they arrived in a couple of minutes. While en route, they were advised it was a fire in a pot on the stove.

The fire crew arrived to find all occupants out of the house. They made entry and removed the pot from the stove and extinguished the fire. The fire department was on scene for about 10 minutes.