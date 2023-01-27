Troopers Arrest Two

Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday.

At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.

At about 8:05 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Shelby R Billington of Green Castle for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of xanax, no valid plates, no insurance, and no seatbelt. She was processed and released.