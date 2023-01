Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Friday evening, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 26-year-old Kaleb J Cosens of Excelsior Springs for alleged DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a window tint violation. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Early Saturday morning in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Seiberling of Trenton for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.