MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of January 30th

The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects for the week of January 30th. The work for the local counties include:

Carroll County

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January.

Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 2nd Street to south Main Street in Tina, all week.

Chariton County

US 24 – Guardrail work at the Palmer Creek Bridge, Tuesday and Wednesday. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through February. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May.

Route 5 – Pothole patching from US 36 to the Chariton County line, Monday & Tuesday

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. Bridge replacement is scheduled for this spring. The start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.