Chillicothe City Council Considers Farm Contracts & Annexation

Contracts for farm ground, annexation, and the Chillicothe Elementary Expansion are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The council will consider the Cobra Contract

There will be a request to extend the current contract for farm ground at the Industrial Park.

The council will consider the airport farm ground contract and the contract for property south of US 36. In addition, there will be a contract for haying a portion of the new Industrial Park.

The council will consider the annexation

The codes Department will present an ordinance on storm shelter design and construction.

The City Administrator will present a request for waiving Building Permits fees for the New CES addition, excluding plan review fees.

The city Administrator will also lead discussions on Tourism, Budget, and Partnerships and on the 4th of July Fireworks Display

A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting