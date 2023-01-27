IRS Tax Filing Season – Filing Is Open

The tax filing season is open for the IRS, and will soon open for the state of Missouri. IRS Spokesman Michael Devine says January 31st is the deadline for employers to provide copies Form W-2 and other wage statements such as Form 1099 to their employees and the IRS.

Devine says unless your situation has changed, a look at last year’s return will give you an idea of what forms you will need to start filing.

If needed forms are missing, don’t just guess. Check with the organization that should have sent the forms.

If you need to make that call the number is 800-829-1040. Afternoon or evening calls may get through easier.

The Deadline for filing taxes this year is April 18th. KCHI will continue with a series of stories on tax filing over the next several weeks.