2022 Chillicothe Chamber Of Commerce Awards

Awards were presented and a new Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce President was introduced at the annual Chamber Banquet. Director Crystal Narr talked about the night.

A big part of the evening was the presentation of awards.

The Personal Community Service Award was presented to the Doug and Juanita Assel and Family.

The Chamber Person of the Year is Eddy Miller

The Chamber Business of the Year is United Country Grahm Agency.

Narr says the annual banquet also marks the change in the President of the Chamber.

The evening wrapped up with the Chillicothe version of The Masked Singer.