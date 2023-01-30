Livingston County Budget Hearing Tuesday

The Livingston County Budget for 2023 will have expenditures that top $13 million and will include a 6% cost of living adjustment. The final public hearing prior to approving the budget will be held Tuesday at 9:30 am, in the commission room of the courthouse.

Following the hearing and approval, the budget will be filed with the State of Missouri.

Other items on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission meeting on Tuesday include County road and Bridge matters and Administrative and Departmental Responsibilities.