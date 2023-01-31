Farmland Contracts Approved By Chillicothe City Council

Four farmland contracts were approved by the Chillicothe City Council Monday.

City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the extension of the contract with Price Farms for the property at the industrial park. The city had to have crop Insurance for this contract. The council approved getting the insurance and approved the extension of the lease where the city receives 1/3 of the value of the harvested crop.

The Council approved the cash lease of 229 acres at the Chillicothe airport to Sykes Farms at $270/acre for three years.

A cash lease was approved for 23 acres of property south of US 36 for $277/acre for three years to Brotherton Farms.

A contract for haying of about 10 acres of ground at the industrial park at $80 per acre for one year to Brice Walker.