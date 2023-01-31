Sheriff Seeks Help With Theft Case

Tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle that had broken down Saturday near the Chula Junction on US 65. The vehicle was fine on Sunday when the owner checked it, but on Monday, the owner found someone had removed all four tires and wheels from the truck.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help on the case. If you saw anyone with the vehicle Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, please contact the Sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515, Dispatch 24 hours a day at 660-646-2121 or submit a Crime Tip through their website at www.livcoso.org