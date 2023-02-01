Road Projects For The Roy Blunt Reservoir

Roadwork construction associated with the Roy Blunt Reservoir in Sullivan County was awarded by the Missouri Highways and Transportation commission.

Contractors submitted bids, which included pricing on the base project and each ADD Alternate, during MoDOT’s November 2022 letting. At the December 2022 meeting, the Commission awarded a $15,498,029.44 contract to Capital Paving & Construction LLC to complete the base project and the first ADD Alternate.

The base project includes building and/or improving four intersections, constructing pavement on two new corridors and constructing four new bridges. The first ADD Alternate is an asphalt overlay of Routes N and VV.

Start dates for the projects have not been announced.