Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department reports for the start of the week include 166 calls for Monday and Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

Stolen vehicles, domestic disturbances, well-being checks, fraud or scam calls, harassment, suspicious activity

Monday. officers made an arrest near JKF and Elm St for a probation warrant. They also made an arrest near the 500 block of Corporate Dr for statutory rape and statutory sodomy. Both were on warrants and both were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Tuesday: responded to the 500 block of Business 36 for a domestic disturbance. The suspect was identified and the victim wanted to pursue charges. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.