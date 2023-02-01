Photography Display At Dorris Rider Gallery

Photography of a former Trenton resident is on display at the Dorris Rider Art Gallery in Trenton. The photography by Tim Reynolds is available for viewing through May 20th.

Reynolds now resides in Kansas City, but grew up in Trenton and graduated in 1979. While serving in the military he picked up and put down the photography hobby many times over the years. But after retiring in 2017, he became serious about the hobby.

The lower level of the gallery includes photos taken in the United States, while the upstairs features images from all over the world. All of the artworks in the exhibit are for sale.

The public is invited to a closing reception for the artist on May 20th from 1:00-2:30 p.m.