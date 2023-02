The second Chilli Arts Opry event will be February 18th at the LICOVA building. Chillicothe Area Arts Council Director Mary Lou VanDeventer says despite the weather the first Opry program went very well.

Vandeventer says the February 18th program will start at 6:00 pm and tickets are $10 each.

To reserve a seat, call the Arts Council office at 660-646-1173.