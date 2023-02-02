fbpx
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County

Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office.

Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only.

Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old Heather Louise Woods of Chillicothe on a ProbationViolation Warrant.  Woods was on probation for her conviction on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.  She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $20.000, cash only.  She has a Bond hearing scheduled for February 6th.

