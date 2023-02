Filing of the 2022 tax returns has begun, but who needs to file a Federal Tax Return? Internal Revenue Service Spokesperson Micheal Devine says if you are earning a wage, you should probably file a tax return.

If you are not required to file there may be tax credits available to you that could provide a refund.

Using good tax software or the free file program found on IRS.GOV will help to determine if those tax credits are available for your return.