Livingston County Commission

Two meetings with other organizations are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the Commission Room of the Livingston County Courthouse.

Tuesday at 10:00 am, the commissioners meet with Kattie Hobbs from the Community Resource Center.

Thursday at 10:30 am, the commissioners meet with a representative from McClure about engineering services.

Other items on the agendas for both meetings are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.