Public Hearings Scheduled For Monday Evening

Three Public Hearings for the City of Chillicothe will be held Monday at City Hall.

Chillicothe’s Board of Adjustments will meet at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers.

The first public hearing is to consider a setback variance requested by Scott Trotter for a property at 105 Elm Street. Trotter would like to build a “Zero Lot Line Structure.”

There is also a public hearing for a size Variance by Les Johnson for a property located at 1316 Green Street, to build a 40×80 building.

At 6:00 pm, The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing in Council Chambers, to review the city zoning requirements for “Off-Premise Advertising.”

Both meetings are open to the public and the public is welcome to speak at the public hearing.