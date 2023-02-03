Permit Renewal Time For UTVs/ATVs & Golf Carts In Chillicothe

Now is the time to renew your ATV/UTV permits with the City of Chillicothe. The City requires permits for all golf carts, ATV’s, and UTV’s if they are driven on public streets. Owners are asked to stop by the City Clerk’s office at City Hall to renew their permit.

Information you will need includes the make, model, proof of insurance, and a valid driver’s license. ATV’s do require proof of registration with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

City Hall is open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. They only accept cash or check.