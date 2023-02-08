Assessment Forms Due Date March 1st

With less than a month to the deadline, Livingston County Assessor Steve Ripley says they have received just over half of the forms back that were sent out at the start of the year. The deadline for returning the Livingston County Assessment Forms is March 1st or penalties may apply.
You can file either electronically or on paper. Paper forms can be mailed or dropped off at the Assessor’s office. If you plan to file online, you have only one opportunity, so Ripley says to make sure you have everything on the form and have marked out anything that is sold.
If you have questions, Ripley asks that you double-check the instructions first otherwise call the Assessor’s office at 660-646-8000, option 2.
If you do not receive an assessment form, contact the Assessor’s office. If you are new to the county, it is your responsibility to contact the Assessor’s office before the deadline.