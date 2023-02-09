NAP Credits Awarded For Carroll County Area YMCA

Missouri’s Department of Economic Development approved $7.2 million dollars in NAP Credits for 36 projects. . In the local area, the Grand River Area Family YMCA was awarded $350,000 for the Carroll County Area YMCA renovation of a 19,000-square-foot building to expand current programs and to implement new programming.

Upon completion, the organization will support the continuation and expansion of their adult and senior services, community education, food services, licensed childcare, and summer camp programs.