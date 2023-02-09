Weather Caused Problems For Morning Travelers

The heavy wet snow this morning snarled traffic on US 36, wet of Chillicothe. MoDOT and the Highway Patrol reported the westbound lanes were closed just west of Utica for a couple of hours, with traffic backed up into Chillicothe. Several spin-outs and vehicles in the ditch kept wrecker services busy.

The Highway Patrol says for a short period, traffic on the eastbound lanes of US 36 was also blocked near the Caldwell Livingston County line.

The Highway Patrol reported no injury accidents in the local counties as a result of the wet heavy snow.