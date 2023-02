Annual service reports and an amendment for marijuana are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in the council chambers at city hall. They will begin with the finance items.

Annual service reports will be presented by Main Street, Grand River Multi-Purpose Center, and the Community Resource Center.

The City Attorney will present an amendment to the City ordinances for Marijuana. He will also present a contract with Gilmore and Bell.