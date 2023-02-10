Livingston County Sheriff’s Report For Early February

Several incidents and arrests are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the start of February.

Incident Reports:

February 01, deputies began an investigation of Burglary, Stealing, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Forgery in the 8000 block of LIV 511. Warrants were issued for 2 people.

February 07, deputies began an investigation of burglary and stealing in the 15000 block of LIV 240 that occurred in December or January. Numerous tools were reported stolen. Investigation continues.

February 09, deputies began an investigation of a dog bite incident from a reported vicious animal in Dawn. The owner had been contacted by deputies multiple times about concerns, care, and requirements for the dog(s) due to their vicious nature. The animal is to be put down and testing will take place. A report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges. The victim was not seriously injured.

Most Wanted Updates:

Added February 10:

36-year-old Joshua J. Miley is wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Forgery, Burglary, and Tampering with Motor Vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash

18-year-old Madeline Grace Ellis of Braymer is wanted on Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Obey Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond is denied.

Other Arrests:

February 02, deputies arrested 53-year-old Kenten Michael Williams on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Probation Violation on Delivery of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

February 03, deputies arrested 26-year-old Alyssa Nicole Ground of North Kansas City on a Caldwell County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on Excessive Speeding. She posted the $300 bond and was released.

February 09, deputies arrested 44-year-old Leon Walter on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

Additional Information:

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has tried working with a drug treatment center about a detainee who had been furloughed for extended confinement and treatment. Information indicates the detainee had fled from this place and is getting high on illegal drugs. The report states the treatment center would not cooperate with the Sheriff’s office. Information was submitted to the Court and a warrant issued for the defendant. Information sent to officials in proper jurisdiction to make a face-to-face visit with the facility.

Thursday, a deputy in court was requested to take a detainee into custody on a criminal case after allegedly testing positive for drugs. As the person was escorted to the back of the courtroom they were becoming more aggressive and then threatened to jump out of the 3rd-floor courtroom window. Deputies had to take the person to the floor, restrained them, and then escorted them to jail.