Transportation Issues On County Commission Agenda

Transportation issues are on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners next week. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday:

At 10:00 am, the commissioners will open bridge bids.

At 11:00 am the commissioners will discuss railroad concerns with citizens.

Thursday:

At 9:30 am, they will meet with a representative for Sampsel Township about the MILE program

At 11:00 am, the commissioners will make a site visit with Jackson Township at LIV 519.

Other items on the agenda for both meetings include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.