Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties

Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers.

In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.

In Linn County at about 6:40 pm, 26-year-old Kinsee Roberts of Marceline was southbound on Route F, east of Brookfield, and ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge support and her vehicle overturned. She was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries.