Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers.

At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 9:10 pm in Dekalb County, 49-year-old Melody F Golden of Gallatin was arrested on a Harrison county warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At 11:35 pm in Ray County, 37-year-old Laura L Painter of Carrollton was arrested for alleged DWI, no front plate, and no seatbelt. She was processed and released.

In Sullivan County at about 2:20 am, troopers arrested 25-year-old Ator R Kondor of Kansas City for alleged DWI, no valid license, and no insurance. He was processed and released.