FBLA District Competition Results

The results of the FBLA District Competition are released. From Grand River Technical School FBLA Chapter, those who finished 1st or 2nd and are moving on to state competition include: (Full List Here)

Accounting II Keegan Peterson 1st, Emily Wilford 2nd

Advertising Emile Paxton 2nd

Business Calculation James Mathew 1st

Business Ethics Madison Kieffer 1st

Business Financial Plan Cami Carpenter & Kaylynn Cranmer 1st

Business Management Gabrielle Wigchert 2nd

Database Design & Applications Kaylynn Cranmer 1st

Digital Vidio Production Parker Savage 1st

Entrepreneurship Cami Carpenter & Kaylynn Cranmer 1st

Future Business Leader Madison Kieffer 1st

Hospitality & Event Management Bri Foli & Caitlyn Sanders 2nd

Human Resource Management Keegan Peterson 1st

International Business Caylee Anderson, Alyssa Munroe & Taylor Powers 1st

Introduction to Event Planning Mary Taylor & Zoey Warren 1st

Marketing Cy Evans & Parker Savage 1st

Sports & Entertainment Management Josh Adams, Jadon Collins & Carson Steele 1st