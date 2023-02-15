fbpx
FBLA District Competition Results

The results of the FBLA District Competition are released.  From Grand River Technical School FBLA Chapter, those who finished 1st or 2nd and are moving on to state competition include:  (Full List Here)

Accounting II  Keegan Peterson 1st, Emily Wilford 2nd

Advertising  Emile Paxton 2nd

Business Calculation  James Mathew 1st

Business Ethics  Madison Kieffer 1st

Business Financial Plan  Cami Carpenter & Kaylynn Cranmer 1st

Business Management  Gabrielle Wigchert 2nd

Database Design & Applications  Kaylynn Cranmer 1st

Digital Vidio Production  Parker Savage 1st

Entrepreneurship  Cami Carpenter & Kaylynn Cranmer 1st

Future Business Leader  Madison Kieffer 1st

Hospitality & Event Management  Bri Foli & Caitlyn Sanders 2nd

Human Resource Management  Keegan Peterson 1st

International Business  Caylee Anderson, Alyssa Munroe & Taylor Powers 1st

Introduction to Event Planning  Mary Taylor & Zoey Warren 1st

Marketing  Cy Evans & Parker Savage 1st

Sports & Entertainment Management  Josh Adams, Jadon Collins & Carson Steele  1st

