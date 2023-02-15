FBLA District Competition Results

The results of the FBLA District Competition are released. From Grand River Technical School FBLA Chapter, those who finished 1st or 2nd and are moving on to state competition include: (Full List Here)
Accounting II Keegan Peterson 1st, Emily Wilford 2nd
Advertising Emile Paxton 2nd
Business Calculation James Mathew 1st
Business Ethics Madison Kieffer 1st
Business Financial Plan Cami Carpenter & Kaylynn Cranmer 1st
Business Management Gabrielle Wigchert 2nd
Database Design & Applications Kaylynn Cranmer 1st
Digital Vidio Production Parker Savage 1st
Entrepreneurship Cami Carpenter & Kaylynn Cranmer 1st
Future Business Leader Madison Kieffer 1st
Hospitality & Event Management Bri Foli & Caitlyn Sanders 2nd
Human Resource Management Keegan Peterson 1st
International Business Caylee Anderson, Alyssa Munroe & Taylor Powers 1st
Introduction to Event Planning Mary Taylor & Zoey Warren 1st
Marketing Cy Evans & Parker Savage 1st
Sports & Entertainment Management Josh Adams, Jadon Collins & Carson Steele 1st