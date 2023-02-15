Winter Storm Warning and Advisory

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather advisory are issued for the KCHI listening area.

The Winter Storm Warning is for the northwest part of the state from south of St. Joseph to north of Kirksville, from 9:00 tonight to 3:00 pm Thursday. As much as 9 inches of snow is expected across the warning area, along with gusty winds to 35 mph, causing blowing snow. Local counties include Daviess, Grundy and Sullivan County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for areas south and east of the warning, from the Kansas City area to the northeast corner of the state, from 9:00 tonight to 3:00 pm Thursday. This includes Caldwell, Carroll, Livingston, Chariton, and Linn Counties. this area could receive 1-3 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice. Gusty winds up to 35 mph are expected.

Those planning to travel Wednesday night and Thursday could encounter snow, blowing snow, slippery road conditions, and snow-covered roads. Allow extra time to reach your destination.