A public hearing for the use of the Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund in the 2023/24 fiscal year will be held on March 16th. The public hearing will be in Council Chambers at City Hall starting at 5:30 pm.

The city proposes using $400,000 for Industrial Park Improvements, $375,000 for Storm Water Improvements in the Hutchinson Addition and $250,000 for park and Playground improvements