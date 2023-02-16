Chillicothe Police Chief On New Marijuana Ordinance

In November, Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana. Since that time, Chillicothe Police have been learning, assisting city officials, and waiting for ordinances that address the changes in the law. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says they needed the guidelines the ordinance provides.

The ordinance includes who can use recreational marijuana, how much you can possess, and where it can be used.

In the February 23rd COP TALK program, I sat down with Chief Maples and talked about these issues and about the training needed to identify impairment and the enforcement of the new ordinance.. KCHI’s COP TALK airs the last Thursday of each month and the following Sunday, following the Noon local news.