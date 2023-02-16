Two Weeks To Team Trivia Championship

The Chillicothe Education Association Team Trivia Championship is just two weeks away, on March 3rd at 7:00 pm. Teams from across the Chillicothe area will be gathering at the Chillicothe High School to compete and raise money to support local students. Jim Wheeler from the Chillicothe High School says this annual event raises money for scholarships.

The event is held in the High School Commons. Wheeler says registration is open now.

He recommends a good variety on your team.

The Chillicothe Education Association Team Trivia Championship is March 3rd.