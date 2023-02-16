Carroll County Bridge Projects

Three bridges on U.S. 24 in Carroll County will be narrowed for rehabilitation. The bridges are part of a larger project which will improve seven bridges on U.S. 24 near Carrollton.

Beginning Feb. 27 and continuing through the end of June, the following bridges will be narrowed to one lane in each direction:

U.S. 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. 65

The northbound and southbound U.S. 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Crews will be working five days each week, but work zones will remain in place around the clock. Some work may be completed on Saturdays, if necessary.

Two bridges in the bundle have already been rehabilitated:

U.S. 24 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Outer Road 24 and Missouri 10

U.S. 24/65 over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, approximately 4 miles south of Route 10

The two remaining bridges in the project will be completed in 2023:

U.S. 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of U.S. 65

U.S. 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton

All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.