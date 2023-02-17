Lady Hornets Dominate On Senior Night, Take Down Marshall 71-19

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team dominated the game against Marshall from start to finish on Senior Night on Friday. The Lady Hornets led 25-2 at the end of the first quarter and 50-5 at halftime.

The three seniors for Chillicothe: Jessica Reeter, Bre Pithan, and Izzie Montgomery all had outstanding games on their Senior Night. Reeter knocked down three triples for nine points and was facilitating all game long. Pithan had seven points and knocked down an electric three pointer for her first of the season. Montgomery was all over the place all night long. She was blocking shots, jumping passing lanes, and grabbing rebounds at a very high clip.

The Lady Hornets are now 19-4 and have won 12 of their last 13 games. They have three regular season games remaining next Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.